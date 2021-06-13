What is the release date for Hitman Sniper: The Shadows?

While the game was announced before E3 2021, it wasn’t until Square Enix’s showcase that we were given a good look at the upcoming Hitman Sniper game for smartphones. We now know that the game is called Hitman Sniper: The Shadows and is a big departure from past Hitman games, even Hitman Sniper.

Hitman Sniper: The Shadows launches for all mobile devices in 2021. We don’t have a firm release date yet, but Square Enix has confirmed that it will release this year. An extended gameplay trailer is coming soon, but you can learn much more about the game on the official website for now.

This game takes place at a point in time when Agent 47’s whereabouts are unknown. This could mean that it’s set after the events of Hitman 3 or possibly before Hitman 2016. In it, Dianna Burnwood, Agent 47’s handler, is working with the ICA, indicating that the company survived the events of Hitman 3. Together they’re working against a new criminal organization called Shrapnel.

Players will push back against Shrapnel by taking out high-level members with precision sniping. Just like in the Hitman Sniper games, players will have opportunities to create traps, distractions, and gruesome accident kills on top of brutal headshots.