What is the release date for NBA 2K22?

We are now into the summer months in the Northern Hemisphere, and that means a look towards the future of sports games. Traditionally, most yearly sports titles, such as FIFA, Madden, and NHL, launch in the fall, and the NBA 2K franchise is no exception. Basketball fans typically look towards the start of the summer for first information regarding NBA 2K from Take-Two, but should we expect that again this year? Let’s take a look at what we know, and don’t know about NBA 2K22.

As of this writing, we do not know exact the release date for NBA 2K22. In fact, there’s a lot that we don’t know about the newest simulation basketball game. Take-Two has not confirmed a release date, nor cover athlete information, or any news regarding what will be new for both old and next-gen consoles.

However, we do expect information regarding the release date for NBA 2K22 to drop in the very near future, since the franchise launches its yearly title in the month of September. Typically, NBA 2K games drop at the beginning of September. Last year, the Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC versions of NBA 2K21 released on September 4, so expect the newest game to release somewhere around that date in 2021.

As for when we should receive new details about NBA 2K22, that’s a bit harder to project. With E3 and other gaming festivals taking place during the month of June, it’s possible that Take-Two gives us some new information during those events. On the other hand, Take-Two could also wait until July, which is when the publisher and developer announced the cover athletes last year.