What is the release date for WoW Classic: Wrath of the Lich King

World of Warcraft has been a juggernaut in the MMO space for so long that it’s older content making a comeback is newsworthy. Alongside the announcement that WOW Dragonflight is on the way, Blizzard confirmed that another classic expansion is on its way back. Here is when you can expect to get your hands on World of Warcraft Classic’s Wrath of the Lich King expansion.

World of Warcraft Classic’s Wrath of the Lich King expansion is set to return on September 26.

When Wrath of the Lich King returns, you know for the most part everything that is included if you played it in the past. You will be taking on Arthas, the good guy turned bad in the story of Warcraft III: Reign of Chaos, but the level cap will be increased to 80 and the Death Knight class will be added. Classic Dungeons and raids from the expansion’s original run will also be playable again.