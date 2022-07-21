Rarest mounts in World of Warcraft

There are hundreds of mounts available in World of Warcraft. Many of them are relatively easy to get with some effort, while others require you to be quite dedicated to specific types of play. Then, there are mounts that are so rare that less than 1% of the millions of players who play WoW have them in your inventory. These mounts are this rare for several different reasons, but they all have one thing in common: you probably don’t have them. Let’s take a look at 10 of the rarest mounts in WoW, listed in alphabetical order.

Honorable Mention: Fluorescent Green Mechanostrider

This is a bit of an odd one, so we won’t include it on the proper list. Early in WoW’s life cycle, a European player named Narshe on the Frostmane server was having problems with his Mechanostrider. A friendly GM stepped in to gift him a new one and accidentally gave Narshe this unreleased version of the mount. That made Narshe the only player in the world with this particular coloring. Since then, Narshe tried to sell his account and the mount has apparently been deleted from his profile.

Black Qiraji War Tank

Image via Wowhead

First up is a mount that is no longer obtainable in-game. The Black Qiraji War Tank was part of the original Ahn-Qiraj event. You had to ring the Scarab gong within 10 hours of the first person to ring it. You can still get the other colors of this mount in various ways, but this particular version remains one of the rarest mounts in the game because you had to be playing back in the early days of Vanilla Warcraft.

Heavenly Onyx Cloud Serpent

Mists of Pandaria introduced several incredibly rare mounts to WoW. To get this mount, you need to kill a world boss named Sha of Anger. The drop rate comes in at about 0.01%, making it incredibly rare even if you’re farming the boss every week.

Mawdapted Raptora

Image via Wowhead

The Raptora may become less rare as we move forward through WoW’s life cycle. To get the mount, you need to farm the schematic from Mawsworn Hulks. It has a near 1% drop rate, but you’ll need to take them in a group to efficiently kill them. Plus, you’ll probably have to fight off quite a bit of competition as other players are looking to pick it up as well.

Prestigious Bloodforged Courser (and other PVP mounts)

Of all the PVP mounts, this might be the toughest to get. You need to farm your way to 500 Honor, which is going to take you a ridiculous amount of hours in just PVP to amass. However, there are all kinds of PVP mounts that most players won’t own because of how dedicated you have to be to the various game modes. While the Courser might be the toughest, it’s not like some of the Arena or Rated Battlegrounds mounts are any easier to get.

Silent Glider

Image via Wowhead

To get this mount, you need to farm a rare spawn in the Coral Forest called Soundless. The drop rate for this is under 1% and you can only loot the enemy once per day. This is essentially the modern-day version of mounts like Aeonaxx or the Time-Lost Proto-Drake, making it a highly sought-after mount.

Solar Spirehawk

This is another very rare drop from a world boss. This time, you’ll need to head to the Warlords of Draenor expansion and fight Rukhmar in the Spires of Arak. Reports claim the drop rate for this mount hovers around 0.2%. Good luck getting it anytime soon.

Son of Galleon

Surprise! It’s another world boss drop. Son of Galleon drops from, as you’d expect, Galleon over in the Valley of the Four Winds in Pandaria. His drop rate must be incredibly low as he’s owned by under 1% of WoW’s millions of players.

Thundering Cobalt Cloud Serpent

Image via Wowhead

Stop us if you’ve heard this before, but this is a Pandaria world boss drop. The Cobalt Serpent is dropped by Nalak, who you can find on the Isle of Thunder. Most of these older expansion bosses are solo-able at this point, but it’s likely still going to take you quite a while before you can mount up on one of these beautiful dragons.

X-51 Nether-Rocket (and the other Trading Card mounts)

Veteran WoW players will remember the World of Warcraft Trading Card Game. This real-world card game included cards that had codes you could use to claim different mounts in the game. Because of their rarity, most of these mounts are owned by less than 1% of players and they routinely cost hundreds of dollars to buy on eBay. Unless you’re willing to drop some serious money for a mount, you won’t be able to get any of these mounts.

Zereth Overseer

Finally, we the Zereth Overseer, which is a reward for taking down The Jailer in the heroic version of the Sepulcher of the First Ones raid. Not many groups are going to be able to do that while the raid is still current, which makes this a very tough mount to get.