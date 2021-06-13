What is the release date of A Plague Tale: Requiem?

Back when A Plague Tale: Innocence was released, it was an impressive feat by what many would consider a AA studio. Asobo Studios did a brilliant job of crafting a world where the rat plague and the presence of a scheming paladin order were always on the back of your mind. The story of Amicia and Hugo was great, with emotional plot points and creepy environments. That is why it is so exciting to see that a sequel to the cult game is on the way. Here is the release date of A Plague Tale: Requiem.

A Plague Tale: Requiem is currently set to release at some point in 2022, although there is no specific release date as of this writing. The game will release on PC and Xbox, with subscribers of Xbox Game Pass being able to play the game on its release day for free. The first game was available on PlayStation as well, but we currently have no confirmation if that is the case with the sequel.

From what we have seen of the reveal trailer, Amicia will need to fight against the hordes of ravenous rats that Hugo is controlling. In the first game, Amicia led Hugo through infested and dangerous areas until they were eventually separated, and Hugo’s control of the rat plague was made apparent. Why they are apart now and if Hugo will play more of an antagonistic role will be some of the more interesting reveals as we get closer to the game.