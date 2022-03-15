What is the release date of Call of Duty: Mobile Season 3?

Call of Duty: Mobile Season 2 is coming to an end, and we will soon enter Season 3 that will bring a lot of new content to the game, including maps, modes, events, and more. The upcoming patch is in the beta testing stage at the moment, where players can test the new features to provide feedback to the developers.

Here’s when the Call of Duty: Mobile Season 3 will release so that you can jump into it and enjoy the latest content in the game.

COD Mobile Season 3 Release Date

While Activision is yet to officially announce the release date of Call of Duty: Mobile Season 3, it is expected to begin on March 31 (UTC). The update might get available to download on Google Play Store and iOS App Store, or it can get downloaded automatically in the game.

Screenshot by Gamepur

As per the COD Mobile Season 3 test build, the patch will bring Quick Battle feature, Gammon Bomb lethal grenade, Satellite map, Ground War mode, changes to the TDM/FTL Player Ranking Rules, and much more. Activision will start teasing the upcoming content officially on the social media handles of Call of Duty: Mobile, and we will keep you updated with the latest information.