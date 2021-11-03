What is the release date of Chamber in Valorant?

Riot Games has recently announced the newest agent for team-based FPS Valorant, who goes by the name of Chamber. We’ve had a few sneak peaks at his gameplay, which seems geared toward players who want to play aggressively. He is able to place traps to slow down other players, place teleport anchors between two points on the battlefield, and summon a custom sniper rifle that can kill any enemy on a hit and slows down surrounding enemies, making them easier to pick off. Chamber looks like a fun mix of playstyles so they are going to appeal to a lot of players.

We know what Chamber is capable of doing, but when does the new agent become available for players? That is a bit more complicated. Originally, he was meant to join the Valorant roster on November 2 when Episode 3 Act 3 launched. However, the new agent’s arrival has had to be delayed. While the rest of the content still went live on November 2, Chamber’s arrival has been pushed back.

According to the official Valorant website, which has a breakdown of all the content that players can expect from the new episode, Chamber should arrive on November 16. No word on why this is the delay came about, but at least it seems to be a short one.