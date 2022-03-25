What is the release date of Deep Rock Galactic Season 2?

Deep Rock Galactic has been basking in its first full season of content for some time now. The community has been eager to know when it can expect a second season to come along and add something new. This guide explains when Deep Rock Galactic Season 2 releases, so you know when you need to head back into the space mines.

When does Deep Rock Galactic Season 2 begin?

Deep Rock Galactic Season 2 starts on April 28 on Steam and May 5 on consoles and the Windows Store. Developer Ghost Ship Games have confirmed this via the official Deep Rock Galactic Twitter account.

The reveal yesterday teased the release date of Season 2. It's going to land April 28 on Steam and May 5 on consoles/Windows Store.

We don't talk about the reveal from today. It's too spooky for me. 👇 pic.twitter.com/GCaYIu33UG — Deep Rock Galactic (@JoinDeepRock) March 25, 2022

The season was officially teased with a new image that shows a few Dwarves looking at a bright light. This is unusual because there are seldom any bright lights deep in the mining pits of this game. However, it indicates that something new and potentially dangerous is on the way and could completely change how we think about heading into missions.

The full details of Season 2 will likely be revealed closer to its release date. We know that it will have a new season pass that players can buy and new missions, bounties, and rewards to claim. All the new cosmetics will make for some handsome new Dwarves around the community.