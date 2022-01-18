What is the release date of Disney Twisted-Wonderland?

Since March 2020, nearly over a million players in Japan have tried out Disney Twisted-Wonderland, a mobile game which, for the uninitiated, would surprise anyone familiar with Disney’s preciousness with their properties. Twisted-Wonderland is officially licensed by Walt Disney Japan and was co-developed by anime production giant Aniplex. What’s more, the main script and character design are by Yana Toboso, the creator of the hit anime Black Butler. And it takes place in world which gives Disney villains the Hogwarts treatment. So when can those in North America get their hands on this game?

Disney Twisted-Wonderland is getting an English-language release in the US and Canada on January 20, 2022. Pre-registration is already open on the game’s official website. This news comes after an anime adaptation of the game was already announced in October 2021 and is expected to release on Disney+.

In Disney Twisted-Wonderland, you play as a student attending Night Raven College, where you’re studying to be a mage. Students are sorted into one of seven “dorms,” which are all “twisted” from classic Disney villains in films like Sleeping Beauty, Alice in Wonderland, and The Lion King. While advancing through the main story and trying to find a way home, your character will attend classes, engage in RPG-style battles, and even play a few rhythm games.