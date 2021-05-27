What is the release date of Dying Light 2 Stay Human?

Dying Light 2 Stay Human has been a troubled title ever since it was announced at E3 2018. In the time since the game has been delayed indefinitely, its lead narrative designer left the project due to accusations of sexual misconduct, and its developer Techland as a whole has been accused of being a toxic workplace environment. Despite all that, development on Dying Light 2 Stay Human has seemingly never stopped, and thanks to the first episode of Techland’s Dying2Know stream series, we finally have a release date for the game.

Dying Light 2 Stay Human will officially release on December 7, 2021, on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5. The game is currently available for pre-order as well and has multiple editions. Dying Light 2 Stay Human’s Standard Edition will cost $59.99. A Deluxe Edition that comes with a few exclusive outfits, cosmetics, and access to a story DLC will cost $79.99. Finally, customers can also pick up an Ultimate Edition of Dying Light 2 Stay Human. That version will come with everything from the Deluxe Edition as well as a two-hour-long night XP boost, wallpapers, digital comic, crafting items, and an expansion pass that grants access to two extra stories, likely releasing as DLC in the months following the game’s release.