What is the release date of Hitman Trilogy?

Hitman Trilogy was announced early in 2022, with the release date not too far away. The package was a surprise to many given that it combines all three games in the Hitman reboot trilogy, which had not only been released individually but hitman 2016 had been launched episodically over several months. This guide explains when and how you can get your hands on Hitman Trilogy.

Image via IO Interactive

Hitman Trilogy launches on January 20 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, the Epic Game Store, and Steam. It will also release on Xbox Game Pass on day one, meaning all subscribers can download the trilogy at no additional cost.

Hitman Trilogy combines Hitman 2016, Hitman 2, and Hitman 3 into a single package. It’s not been confirmed if Hitman Trilogy contains all the DLC released so far for the games, meaning that you may need to purchase additional missions, Escalations, and item packs to experience everything the World of Assassination has to offer.

All three games have been upgraded with the technology used in Hitman 3. This allows you to play through older locations with the technical advantages that Hitman 3 pioneered, such as crowd stealth and VR, available on PSVR and PC.