What is the release date of King’s Bounty 2?

King’s Bounty 2 is the highly anticipated sequel to the legendary RPG fantasy. Each aspect of the game has been built to offer a more engaging experience for fans and a deeper tactical RPG for newcomers to sink their teeth into. The game has been in development for quite some time, and now we finally have a release date.

King’s Bounty 2 will release for PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch on August 24, 2021. The game will also be available on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S through backward compatibility, allowing anyone to experience the continued legacy of the original landmark title in a game that relies on it as source material every step of the way.

King’s Bounty 2 is a high fantasy epic adventure based in the universe that serves as the grandfather for most modern fantasy games like Heroes of Might & Magic. The game looks a lot darker than its predecessors, but developer 1C Entertainment hasn’t gone out of its way to make a dark or grim title. The game features hardcore tactical RPG combat in 3D spaces that use several elements to make battles more interesting.

Pre-orders for King’s Bounty 2 are already open across digital storefronts. Soon, retailers will also accept them for the various editions available, including a collector’s edition featuring a 36-page hardcover artbook.