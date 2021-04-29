What is the release date of Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga?

The long-running Lego line of video games is undergoing a transformation. The original Lego Star Wars began TT Games and Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment’s forays into licensed multiplayer sandbox games chock full of collectibles, and now the series will turn to open-world action with Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. But after years of development, when will this reboot game actually release?

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga got its official announcement at E3 2019 during Microsoft’s stage show. Initially set for a 2020 release date, sometime after the theatrical release of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, WB Interactive Entertainment in 2020 would list the game for a spring 2021 release window. That period came and went, and Star Wars and Lego fans in April 2021 faced the unfortunate news of an indefinite release date.

It is a much more ambitious game than a simple remaster of the previous Lego Star Wars games to come before — with new gameplay mechanics, a totally revamped camera style, sidequests, NPCs, over 300 playable characters, and a galaxy to freely explore with the Millenium Falcon, there are surely a lot of elements to iron out if TT Games and WB Interactive Entertainment want to revitalize the aging Lego game formula.

With no rumors or signs of a concrete release date, this guide will update with more information once it surfaces.