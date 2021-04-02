Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga delayed for second time

Lego fans will reportedly need to wait a bit longer for the first brick-inspired next-gen video game. In a statement made on Friday morning, studio TT Games has declared it needed more time to develop Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga — Lego’s playable rendition of all nine mainline films.

“All of us at TT Games are working hard to make Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga the biggest and best-ever Lego game – but we’re going to need more time,” the developer wrote on Twitter. It further mentioned that a Spring release date is not possible, but an official launch date will come “as soon as possible.”

This now marks the second time the next-gen title has been pushed back, first mean’t to release in October of last year. Before this latest delay, TT Games had not given a specific, new date, but repeatedly stated that it anticipated a launch before the summer.

Thanks to all our fans for your continued patience. pic.twitter.com/tCDV9Ikftd — TT Games (@TTGames) April 2, 2021

Earlier in the year, the developer had already unraveled several of the action game’s features. For one, fans can soon experience the entire saga with over 300 playable characters while exploring its over two dozen locations. Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is expected to debut on Switch, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and PC.

Explore the Next-Gen Consoles, Hot New Games, Featured Gaming Deals, Lightning Gaming Deals, and Much More.