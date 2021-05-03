What is the release date of Overwatch 2?

Since its release in 2016, Overwatch has remained the premiere multiplayer hero shooter. Fans love the colorful world and the diverse cast of characters, all with their own abilities and intriguing backstories that help them stand out from the crowd. No matter who you are, there is an Overwatch hero you can identify with. Announced at BlizzCon 2019, Overwatch 2 will expand on the game’s rich backstory and incorporate a campaign and new looks for all returning characters. Here is what we know at the moment about when you can expect Overwatch 2 to release.

Unfortunately, as of this writing, we have no real idea of when Overwatch 2 will release. That being said, Activision Blizzard’s CFO, Dennis Durkin, has stated in a financial call that we should not expect the game to launch in 2021.

Blizzard Entertainment has a history of taking its time to release new titles so that they can polish and make the game as good as possible at launch. The first Overwatch took about three years to develop after seven years had been spent designing it as a very different title named Titan.

With the amount of content being added to Overwatch 2, we expect the game to release sometime in 2022, although that is mere speculation. There have been no announcements on a scheduled release date, as the team wants to focus on just making the game. Whether this approach has changed at all with Jeff Kaplan leaving the team, we do not know.

There is no indication on when the next BlizzCon event will be, whether that is in November 2021 or February 2022, but we expect to get a better idea of when Overwatch 2 will release at that show, whenever it is. We will update this post when we have more information.