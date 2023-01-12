What is the release date of Patch 10.0.5 in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight?

World of Warcraft: Dragonflight is in full swing with Season One of the expansion, but many are now looking forward to future content. The expansion has received much more positive feedback than the recent Shadowlands expansion, and Blizzard has even laid out a road map of what to expect for the next year. The first patch coming to the game since launch is 10.0.5, and it will include a few small additions to the game while players wait for the next major patch. The release date for Patch 10.0.5 has now been announced for January 24 in North America and January 25 for Europe.

What is coming with Patch 10.0.5 in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight?

Patch 10.0.5 is not necessarily a major patch, but there are definitely some things to be excited about. The most major addition to the game will be the Trading Post, which launches slightly after the patch on February 1. While it might seem like a battle pass, the Trading Post is actually much more casual in its design. Players will earn a set amount of currency every month just for logging in once with the ability to earn more through some casual gameplay activities. This currency, called Trader’s Tender, can be spent for cosmetic rewards including transmog, pets, and mounts.

The Trading Post offers items that have since been retired from the game as well as a bunch of new appearances and mounts never available prior to its release. Players can choose what they want to spend their currency on from a list of items that rotates monthly, and also have the ability to save an item from the list for the next month’s list should they not have enough to purchase it at that time.

On top of this, a new event called The Storm’s Fury will be available in the Primalist Future area of Thaldraszus. This event will be active every five hours and reward players with catch up gear and other goodies for working together to quell the primalist forces. Enemies there will also drop the Essence of the Storm currency that can be traded for new pets and mounts.

Related: The world of Azeroth has come back to life with World of Warcraft: Dragonflight

The patch will also come with some major quality-of-life changes, including class buffs, changes to Solo Shuffle to discourage quitters, and the ability to transmog into white and grey quality item appearances. Players looking for information on other future patches in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight can check out their roadmap for 2023.