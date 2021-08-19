What is the release date of PUBG: New State?

PUBG: New State is one of the most awaited mobile battle royale games and is currently in its closed alpha testing state in a few regions. The game is a sequel of PUBG Mobile and is set in the year 2051 and is available for pre-registration for Android and iOS devices on Google Play Store and Apple App Store, respectively.

PUBG: New State features futuristic graphics, TROI map, drones, combat roles, and more to take the battle royale experience to a whole new level. In addition to this, the gameplay videos from the closed alpha version have increased its hype among players worldwide.

PUBG: New State Release Date

Image via Krafton

Krafton is yet to announce the release date of PUBG: New State, however as per the date mentioned in Apple App Store, the game is expected to arrive on October 8, 2021. Players from around the world, except excluding China, Vietnam, and India, will be able to download PUBG: New State from Google Play Store or Apple App Store as the game will not be released in these countries.

In addition to this, the pre-registered players will also get a permanent limited vehicle skin for free as a reward. The second closed alpha test of PUBG: New State will begin from August 27 and will run for three days in Turkey, Middle East, Egypt, and Asia.