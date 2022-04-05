When is the release date of Rainbow Six Mobile?

Ubisoft has officially confirmed that a portable version of Rainbow Six Siege is on the way. Rainbow Six Mobile translates the entire Rainbow Six Siege experience into a much smaller screen on inferior devices but keeps the action flowing as well as if the game was running on a high-end PC. This guide explains when the game’s release date is so you can start planning with your squad on the move.

When can you play Rainbow Six Mobile?

Rainbow Six Mobile will be released in 2022, but Ubisoft hasn’t confirmed more specific release date. The game will likely receive a global release instead of slowly rolling it out over each region. However, Rainbow Six Siege is an incredibly popular game, so Ubisoft will probably take extra measures to ensure servers aren’t overwhelmed on launch day.

The game will release for Android and iOS devices simultaneously, so no fans will be left behind. A timeline for release day will almost certainly be posted for fans to track ahead of time. We’d recommend keeping an eye out on the official news feeds, such as the Rainbow Six Siege Twitter account, to ensure that you don’t miss a beat when it comes to the launch of Rainbow Six Mobile.