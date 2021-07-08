What is the release date of Sifu?

Sifu was first introduced in early 2021, during Sony’s February State of Play presentation. This is the latest game from Sloclap, the studio behind Absolver. Sifu — unlike many other fighting games and beat-em-ups — uses a more grounded take on combat, with an emphasis on countering and timing versus memorizing long combo strings. The visuals are striking as well, invoking a more comic book feel instead of striving for hyper-realism or an anime style.

The July State of Play presentation showcased even more gameplay in the form of a teaser trailer, which focused on the aging protagonist as he goes from age 40 to 54. As his age increases, it’s shown how he continues to fight a wide variety of enemies, some of who are completely annihilated by the the older fighter while others do surprisingly well against him. The venues range from nightclubs, to kitchens, to museums, and more. And interestingly enough, the protagonist can even use weapons, such as a baseball bat.

The biggest mystery has been, however, when the game will actually come out. The new trailer reveals that, Sifu, which was assumed to release in 2021, will instead launch sometime in 2022, though no exact date has been revealed at this point. We also know that the title will be coming to both PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4.

According to an official Twitter post from the devs, the game has been delayed in order to prevent both a downgrade in quality and crunch: