What is the release date of Sora in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate?

The anticipation has been huge for the last DLC character for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. The announcement has arrived, and it looks like we get to have Sora as the final character to join the roster. Those keen on grabbing this character will have to buy it, but what is the release date for Sora from Kingdom Hearts so you can play them in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate?

It looks like the release date will be October 18. Sora, the main protagonist from the Kingdom Hearts series, is usually featured alongside Disney characters. They’ve been a highly requested fighter for many years, and the developers behind Super Smash Bros. have noticed for several years. So making Sora the final character for this game felt like the best time for the team.

During the reveal, Sakurai showed off Sora’s combat, his signature jump from Kingdom Hearts, and how far he can leap, noting his weight will be his biggest weakness during combat. The character will come with costumes from the first Kingdom Hearts game, Kingdom Hearts 2, Kingdom Hearts 3D, and Kingdom Hearts 3. Sora also comes with five spirits for players to use.

The reveal was announced during the final Mr. Sakurai Presents for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. The announcement also included revealing multiple Mii Fighter costumes, such as the Doom Guy outfit, players could grab on October 18.