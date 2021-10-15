What is the release date of the Animal Crossing: New Horizons 2.0 update?

The latest Animal Crossing: New Horizons Direct announced a joyous deluge of new content coming to the game. New Horizons has not gotten a meaningful update since March, so the game’s wide fanbase was overjoyed to hear this news. Now that we know what’s coming, how long do we have to wait?

Fortunately, the gigantic free update, known as New Horizons 2.0, is just around the corner. Both New Horizons 2.0 and the game’s new paid DLC, Happy Home Paradise, will come out on November 5, 2021. That only leaves a few quiet days after Jack visits your island for Halloween on October 31.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons 2.0 has an insane amount of content. Highlights include Brewster and The Roost, a cafe addition to the museum where you can grab a cup of coffee; the singing kappa Kapp’n driving you in his boat to secret islands; the addition of gyroids, which you can dig up on your island; motion control-friendly group stretching in the plaza; the ability to hang lighting and furniture from your ceiling; the addition of vegetables, like carrots, to grow on your island, which you can then use DIY recipes to cook; new furniture at Nook’s Cranny and redeemable for Nook Miles; and much more.