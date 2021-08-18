What is the release date of the Dialga & Palkia Edition Nintendo Switch Lite?

During its Pokémon Presents stream on August 18, The Pokémon Company revealed a brand new special edition Nintendo Switch Lite console. This console is themed around Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl and will be available to those who want to purchase it later this year.

When is the Dialga & Palkia Edition Nintendo Switch Lite available?

The Dialga & Palkia Edition Nintendo Switch Lite launches on November 5, 2021. The Pokémon Company announced that this is when the console will become available to purchase. However, it didn’t confirm if this is also the release date of the console.

Given that this special edition Nintendo Switch Lite console is based on the upcoming remakes Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, it’s likely that it will actually launch on the same day as these games. However, the games release on November 19, meaning the console could only be available to preorder from November 5, with the launch date being the same as the games.

The last Pokémon special edition Nintendo Switch Lite console was the Zacian and Zamazenta Edition, released alongside Pokémon Sword and Shield. That console launched a week or so ahead of the games, but many retailers offered a bundle that included them and launched on the same date as them. Time will tell if retailers offer a similar bundle with Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl with the Dialga & Palkia Edition Nintendo Switch Lite.