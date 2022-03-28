What is the release date of The House of the Dead: Remake?

The classic horror arcade game The House of the Dead is getting a remake exclusively on the Nintendo Switch, and it will feature motion controls. Here’s when you can preorder it and when it releases.

The House of the Dead Remake will be heading to the Nintendo Switch on April 7. You can preorder the game on the Nintendo eShop when March 31 comes around like a zombie around a corner.

If you’re a diehard fan of physical media, you will be happy to know that The House of the Dead remake will be available in this fashion as well. Microids will be releasing a limited edition that has a lenticular box, two zombie character stands, stickers, and of course the game. You’ll have to wait a while to grab this version, however, as it will release in Europe on May 26 and North America on June 14.

Once you get the game, you can play The House of the Dead: Remake by yourself or with a friend through the co-op mode. The Joycon can be used to aim your gun in the game, but you can also opt for a Pro Controller with its gyro controls. The graphics and audio aspects of House of the Dead have also been improved for HD televisions and other setups. There’s even a photo mode.