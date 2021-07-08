What is the release date of the new map Mauer Der Toten in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Zombies?

While Outbreak may be the most extensive new addition to Zombies in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, longtime fans of the alternate mode will always be drawn back to its round-based roots. Because Treyarch has focused so hard on Outbreak, however, it has left the community begging for a new round map. Luckily, one is on the way in the form of Mauer Der Toten. Here is when you can expect to play the new Zombies map.

Mauer Der Toten will make its debut in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Zombies on July 15 as a part of Season Four Reloaded. It will be a free update like the rest of the maps in the game and takes place in Berlin following the events of the second main Easter egg quest in Outbreak. You can watch the trailer for the new map below.

From a story standpoint, after being captured by Omega’s head honcho Kravchenko, Alpha Team will need to work for him to ensure the life of their pilot Raptor One. It appears his second in command, Valentina, has turned on him, and he wants you to take her down. The trailer hints at her trying to resurrect an undead army, which most likely has to do with the floating purple zombies. The main Easter egg quest could possibly revolve around hunting down these (presumably) powerful zombies and killing them.

There are so many gameplay elements packed into the trailer, including the return of the Perk-a-Cola Mule Kick, ziplines, running subway trains on fire, and a robot named Claus. You will be fighting on various elevations from the subway to the nearby rooftops, and like any other exciting Zombies map, a new wonder weapon is on the way.

Image via Treyarch

Mauer Der Toten is an exciting update for anyone who has been waiting for a new traditional Zombies map since Firebase Z. It is dark, gritty, and looks to incorporate many new features like many maps in Zombies history.