What is the release date of the Railgunner Survivor in Risk of Rain 2?

The developer of the Risk of Rain series, Hopoo Games, sure seems to enjoy playing with its fans’ expectations. And after plenty of teases about the upcoming Survivors of the Void expansion, we finally know when Risk of Rain’s next new character (or characters) will be making their way to the game.

A stream on the Hopoo Games Twitch channel revealed quite a few new details about Survivors of the Void. But among the details was the big announcement, the announcement of one of the expansion’s new playable characters: the Railgunner. The livestream also announced that the new character will be arriving March 1, along with the entirety of Survivors of the Void.

The Railgunner is a sniper, with a powerful weapon, the M99 Sniper, that introduces the game’s first first-person scope. She is capable of dealing heavy damage to single targets and small groups by taking advantage of enemy weak-points to deal critical damage. She can also utilize her Concussion Device to knock enemies back and boost herself up to more advantageous high ground positions.

Of course, this is only the first new character to be revealed for Survivors of the Void. So how many more characters can we expect in the new expansion? Time will tell.

Introducing Railgunner, the first new Survivor revealed for the upcoming Risk of Rain 2 Expansion, Survivors of the Void!



