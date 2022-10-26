What is the release date of Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty?

The Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase was a time for multiple game announcements, and Wo Long Fallen Dynasty by Team Ninja was one of the games featured during this event. In this guide, here’s what we know regarding the release date of Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty.

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty release date

So far, we have extremely little information about this game. We do know we can expect to jump into the game sometime in early 2023. You can play it on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC. Beyond this release window, we did not receive further information about Wo Long. We will be updating information when we learn additional details. It will be available on Xbox Game Pass, and you can play it on launch day on consoles and PC, depending on your Game Pass subscription.

The game follows the adventures of a nameless militia soldier, where multiple demons plague the Three Kingdoms. It will be a dark fantasy adventure set during the later Han Dynasty. From what we briefly could see from the trailer, it will likely have Souls-like gameplay, although no in-depth gameplay was shown during the first showcase.

At first glance, much of Wo Long looks similar to Team Ninja’s Nioh series, and we’re curious how these two titles will differ. In Nioh, you assumed the role of a character possessed by a Yokai spirit, aiding them in combat against demons. We don’t see the main character in Wo Long having any powers, but we briefly see them glowing yellow during combat, hinting at something being attached to them and tying them into the current conflicts with the demons attacking the Three Kingdoms.