What is the Sniffer in Minecraft? New Sniffer mob, explained

Minecraft has many unique mobs that you’ll come across while exploring the Overworld, such as the Glow Squid, Allay, and the Warden. Now, fans have a new mob to obsess over: the Sniffer. This cute-looking dinosaur that’s covered in moss existed long ago in the Overworld, but now this species is almost extinct with only its eggs remaining. With this new mob coming to the game, fans are curious about the Sniffer asking the question: what is the Sniffer and what does it do?

Related: Dedicated fan recreates beloved Stardew Valley character Penny in Minecraft

What is the Sniffer mob and how to get it

Sniffer is a mob that was voted into the game by fans during last year’s Minecraft Live. The mob went up against other potential creatures Rascal and Tuff Golem, but Sniffer ultimately won out by getting over half of the votes. After some time, Sniffer is planned to be added to the game in the 1.20 update, which also comes with archaeology and new items that you’ll be able to use.

Related: The 10 Best Minecraft Secret Base ideas, designs, and concepts

In order to get Sniffer into your world, you’ll first need to find its egg and hatch it. Its egg can only be found within the desert, sometimes near temples or underneath Suspicious Sand. Sniffer eggs can also be found underwater. So if you plan on looking for the Sniffer egg, make sure you’re well-stocked supplies before venturing out to find it. Once it has hatched and fully grown into its adult form, the Sniffer will be able to find seeds for you through its great sense of small. These seeds are unique as they’re ancient seeds of plants that existed long ago, just like Sniffer. Though what these plants exactly are and what they produce have yet to be revealed.