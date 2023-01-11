What is the strongest material in Roblox Build a Boat for Treasure? Answered

In the Roblox game Build a Boat for Treasure, your goal is to build the best and most efficient vessel to cross the sea and collect valuable treasures from the island. You can then put that treasure to good use by building an even better vessel to get to more distant and lucrative destinations. You use different materials and pieces to build your boats, and the better your materials, the longer your vessel can go. If you’re wondering what is the strongest material in Build a Boat for Treasure, we’ve got an answer ready for you.

What is the strongest material in Roblox Build a Boat for Treasure

The main materials used to build your vessel in Build a Boat for Treasure come in the form of Blocks. The main way of getting Blocks is by unlocking chests in the Shop with the Gold you get as a reward from your adventures. However, the strongest material in the game doesn’t come from those chests.

The strongest material in Build a Boat for Treasure is the Gold Block. These yellow Blocks have 9 Hitpoints (they had to be nerfed because they used to have 10) and are also in the category of heavy material Blocks in the game. To obtain Gold Blocks, you have to touch the Treasure at the end of a run, which means that it’s difficult to get large quantities of these Blocks.

For larger quantities of strong blocks, the runner-up is the Obsidian Block. They are the second strongest material in the game, with 8 Hitpoints, and can be obtained from Legendary Chests and the Shop. You can get 50 of them for 425 Gold, which makes them a more economical option compared to Gold Blocks, which are much more scarce.