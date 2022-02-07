What order to complete maps in ARK: Survival Evolved

When first starting a game of ARK: Survival Evolved, figuring out where to begin can be overwhelming. There are a total of eleven maps within the title, and there is nothing guiding new players as to which maps need to be completed, and in what order.

The eleven maps are typically broken into two groups: six maps are canonical, and five are not. Beyond this, however, the maps should be completed in a specific order to experience the actual campaign that ARK: Survival Evolved has to offer. Failing to complete them in order means that the story, as difficult as it is to get to, will simply not make a lick of sense.

The following canonical maps should be completed in order, to understand the story of the Ark:

The Island

Scorched Earth

Aberration

Extinction

Genesis: Part 1

Genesis: Part 2

For these six maps alone, players can expect to sink hundreds of hours in order to strengthen themselves and conquer the dungeons. The other five maps are just as enjoyable as the canonical six, yet don’t necessarily have a story to them which tie-in to the main campaign.

The five non-canon maps of ARK: Survival Evolved are:

The Center

Ragnarok

Valguero

Crystal Isles

Lost Island

It’s not uncommon to spend over a thousand hours in ARK without completing all maps. With the announcement of ARK 2, however, understanding the story as it stands thus far will likely give players a leg-up on the next iteration of the title.

Progression through the individual maps is dependent on the map being played, but the overall idea stays the same: complete dungeons for trophies, turn those trophies in to summon bosses, and then transcend the Ark. Progression through the story occurs through the completion of bosses, and finding collectibles across the six canonical ARK maps.