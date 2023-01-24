What platforms will Honkai: Star Rail be on?

Honkai: Star Rail is the highly-anticipated new sci-fi adventure from miHoYo. If you’re wondering where you know that developer’s name from, it’s the team behind Genshin Impact, the hit action role-playing game that took the world by storm starting in 2020. Those interested in journeying to the stars will need to know if they have a system that can play the game when it’s ready for release, as Honkai: Star Rail won’t appear on all of the same platforms as Genshin Impact. Let’s take a look at where you can hop onto the rail.

Related: All playable characters in Honkai: Star Rail

What platforms will Honkai: Star Rail release on?

Image via miHoYo

The three confirmed platforms for Honkai: Star Rail at launch are Android, iOS, and PC. Honkai: Star Rail is already playable on those devices, as they have hosted the Honkai: Star Rail closed betas in the past, and they are part of the upcoming final beta test, which will begin on February 10. Those who sign-up should also pay attention to the minimum hardware specs required for Honkai: Star Rail, as not all computers or smart devices will be able to run the game.

Fans are asking on social media whether Honkai: Star Rail will appear on more platforms in the future. Honkai: Star Rail has only been announced for PC and mobile phones, but PS4 and PS5 ports are almost a given, considering the popularity of Genshin Impact on those systems, while an Xbox port seems unlikely, as Genshin Impact has never been confirmed for any of Microsoft’s home consoles.

The biggest question involves Honkai: Star Rail appearing on the Nintendo Switch, as Genshin Impact was announced for the system in 2020, but it still lacks a release window. A Genshin Impact port on the Nintendo Switch would print money for everyone involved, so its absence is puzzling, with many fans assuming that hardware issues are the reason for the delay. If technical problems are why the Switch can’t run Genshin Impact, the same could be true for Honkai: Star Rail.