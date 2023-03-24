Sony announces miHoYo’s upcoming RPG Honkai: Star Rail is coming to PlayStation consoles

Today, Sony announced that Honkai: Star Rail, the highly anticipated next release from Genshin Impact’s developer miHoYo, will be coming to PlayStation. Unfortunately, the announcement is light on details, but the knowledge that PlayStation owners will get the chance to enjoy this title on a home console is extremely exciting.

Related: How to pre-register for Honkai: Star Rail

Genshin Impact was a huge hit when it was first released on PS4 in 2020. Since then, developer miHoYo has gone from strength to strength, working on a follow up title that can deliver the same engaging game as a service experience with a similar level of quality. Based on the responses from recent closed betas, Honkai: Star Rail will easily live up to its expectations.

Until today, it was unclear if Honkai: Star Rail would be coming to PlayStation consoles. Thanks to this announcement via the PlayStation Blog, though, we know that at least one of Sony’s consoles will get the game. At the time of writing, it’s not confirmed whether Honkai: Star Rail will come to PS4 and PS5 or just PS5. Given that this is a new title, it’s not out of the question for miHoYo to make it a next-gen exclusive.

Interestingly, miHoYo outlined in today’s announcement how there are still plenty of uncharted territories to explore in Hokai: Star Rail. As such, it’s exploring ways to expand the game with new in-game content over time. This will give players a reason to stick around and play the game on a daily basis. With Genshin Impact, entire new regions have been added with some major updates, so it’s easy to expect entirely new planets when it comes to a spacefaring game like Honkai: Star Rail.

Honkai: Star Rail is a massive RPG set in a sci-fi universe inspired by Eastern fantasy. The gameplay is similar to that of Genshin Impact, with many quests presenting themselves as you explore the worlds you’re able to travel to on the Astral Express. Along the way, you’ll recruit new characters to help you in battle. You’ll need to train these characters, earn new equipment for them, and build up your level in order to tackle the toughest content in the game and get the best rewards.