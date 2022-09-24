What Special Power Up does for each Special Weapon in Splatoon 3?

To excel in Splatoon 3, you’ll need to get familiar with different abilities. While every ability is viable and provides some buff to the user, it’s vital to understand when to exercise the right one. Abilities can make you faster, boost ink recovery rate, buff your damage, etc. That said, one of the most potent abilities in the game is Special Power Up, which, when equipped, upgrades your Special Weapon. Furthermore, each Special Weapon has its unique upgrade, and no two Special Weapons share the same buff unless they are the same. In this guide, we are listing every Special Weapon in the game and what upgrades they get when using Special Power Up.

Related: How to get Super Sea Snails in Splatoon 3

Special Power Up effect for every Special Weapon

In total, there are 14 Special Weapons in the game, and the effect of Special Power Up for each one is listed below.

Big Bubbler- Increases base duration and durability

Increases base duration and durability Booyah Bomb- Reduces charging and throwing time, increases damage

Reduces charging and throwing time, increases damage Crab Tank- Increases duration

Increases duration Inkjet- Increases duration and explosion radius

Increases duration and explosion radius Ink Vac- Increases the suction radius and travel distance of the last shot

Increases the suction radius and travel distance of the last shot Killer Wail – Increases duration

– Increases duration Reefslider- Increases explosion radius

Increases explosion radius Tacticooler- Increases the length of the drink’s effect

Increases the length of the drink’s effect Tenta Missiles- Increases the size of the reticle and ink coverage

Increases the size of the reticle and ink coverage Triple Inkstrike- Increases the speed of the thrown markers

Increases the speed of the thrown markers Trizooka- Increases duration and paint radius

Increases duration and paint radius Ultra Stamp- Increases duration

Increases duration Wave Breaker- Increases the radius of the waves

Increases the radius of the waves Zipcaster- Increases duration

Image via Nintendo Entertainment Planning & Development

In Splatoon 3, each gear comes with its own set of abilities, and you cannot influence which ability you land externally. However, there is a 5x chance of getting Special Power Up as the ability on forged gears. Alternatively, you can also get your favourite gear with desired ability by interacting with NPC Murch in the online multiplayer lobby. That said, you’ll need to spend Ability Chunks to do so.