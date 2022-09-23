How to get Super Sea Snails in Splatoon 3

Super Sea Snails are an important item for you to find in Splatoon 3. They give you access to some of the best gear upgrades and make it possible to do business with Murch. The problem with obtaining Super Sea Snails is they only appear during specific times in Splatoon 3, which means you have a limited time to earn them. This guide covers how to earn Super Sea Snails in Splatoon 3.

Where to find Super Sea Snails in Splatoon 3

The only way to earn Super Sea Snails is during a Splatfest, a massive event where you will vote to participate in one of three teams, battling it out against other players in Splatoon 3. A Splatfest is a limited-time event that occurs for a weekend over 48 hours. While these special weekends are happening, you will represent the team you picked. The first half of the weekend will have 4v4 Turf Wars. Following the Halftime Report for the Splatfest, the team in the lead will have to face off against the opposing teams in the 4v2v2 Tricolor Turf War battle.

Now, the big currency you earn from the event, Super Sea Snails, will not be available to players until after the Splatfest has finished. This means you won’t receive this currency until the results are in and the weekend is over. You can expect to find it in your inventory on Monday after the Splatfest has concluded. You won’t receive Super Sea Snails while Splatfest is happening or before the results have been announced.

If you want to earn more Super Sea Snails for participating in the Splatfest, we recommend jumping into these events as often as possible. You will receive more Super Sea Snails based on the Splatfest Rank you earn during these events, and there will be a pop-up detailing to you how many Super Sea Snails you will receive the next time you log in after the Splatfest results have arrived.

Where to use Super Sea Snails in Splatoon 3

The person you want to visit when you have enough Super Sea Snails will be Murch. You can find him to the right of the multiplayer lobby before you go up the elevator. Speak with him, and he will increase the Star Power of your gear, or you can have him reroll all the stats on a prized piece of gear, which will also net you Ability Chunks.