What to do if Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 is crashing every game

Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 can be a pretty demanding application to have on your console or PC, as its matches will have you connect with 149 other players and be on a sprawling, gorgeous map. In result, some may witness the battle royale crash either before or during each game. It can be a painful issue, as it ultimately removes you from the lobby and ruins your chances of earning a victory. Luckily, there are a few potential fixes to make crashing a thing of the past in Warzone 2.0.

How to stop Warzone 2.0 from crashing

Check for updates

After its launch, Warzone 2.0 players noticed a myriad of bugs that crashed the game when entering certain modes or menus. The developers have since released a number of patches to combat these issues, and you will certainly want to install them right away. On Xbox or PlayStation, this can be done by pressing your respective Start button and clicking on the Check for Updates option. If there are available files for download, you should see an Warzone 2.0 update enter the queue or begin installing.

Meanwhile, those on Steam can perform this action by right-clicking on the game, clicking on Properties, and setting the Automatic Updates to “High Priority.” If you happen to be on Battle.net, find the gear icon next to the Play button and click on Check for Updates.

Adjust the graphic settings

The problem can possibly stem from your platform not being strong enough to handle the current state of the battle royale’s graphical quality. Thus, it is best turning off some of the options in the game’s Graphics tab and testing out a match. You can begin by setting the On-Demand Texture Streaming and FidelityFX CAS options to off. Additionally, lowering your Field of View slider can also help avoid crashes.

Related: The best audio settings and levels for Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0

Verify game files on Steam and Battle.net

Crashes in Warzone 2.0 surely happen most often on PC, and the problem usually comes to light when a particular file is corrupted. If you’re on Steam, you can repair any broken files by right-clicking on the application in the Game Library, selecting Properties, and choosing the Verify Integrity of Game Files option in the Local Files tab. Those on Battle.net can do this by clicking on the gear icon and tapping on Scan and Repair.

Reinstall the application

As you cannot repair select games on consoles, Xbox and PlayStation players may need to resort to deleting and reinstalling the application. The fix is certainly not one most look forward to, but downloading the game once again is likely to squash any bugs and will automatically install all available updates as well. If this does not halt the crashes, it may worth reaching out to publisher Activision’s support team through its webpage.