The best audio settings and levels for Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0

When playing Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0, it is vital that you have your audio settings set up properly so you can hear the right sounds around you. If one area is too loud, it can easily drown out another sound that could end up saving you in a pressure situation if you hear it right. Of course, this is not desirable when you only have one life in the battle royale. With that in mind, it is important for you to give yourself the best opportunity to hear the important information when the game is giving it to you. Here are our recommendations for the best audio settings and levels to have in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0.

Best Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 audio settings

For all of the below settings, these are how we run audio through our system. We recommend playing around with these to find the best combination for your setup.

Volumes

Audio Mix – set to how you normally play the game but use Headphone Bass Boost if you have a decent headset

Master Volume – 100

Music Volume – 0

Dialogue Volume – 70

Effects Volume – 100

Hit Marker Volume – 80

Mono Audio – Off

Subtitles

Subtitles – personal preference, but recommended to be off for multiplayer

Voice Chat

Voice Chat – On

Last Words Voice Chat – Personal preference

Proximity Chat – On (or Off if you don’t want enemies to hear you, but you won’t hear them either)

Voice Chat Device – Headset if on consoles, whatever you are using if on PC

Open Mic Recording Threshold – 70

Voice Chat Volume – 100

Microphone Volume – 100

Channels