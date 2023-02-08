Hogwarts Legacy has a handful of mysteries for you to unravel as you explore the magical castle, and there are even more for you to find as you explore the larger locations. One of these mysteries surrounds the Demiguise Statues, and they carry a small moon in their hands. You can only pick them up at certain times of the day, and they hold specific significance for a notable character in Hogwarts Legacy. Here’s what you need to know about what to do with Demiguise Statues in Hogwarts Legacy.

How the Demiguise Statues work in Hogwarts Legacy

A prankster created these statues to get one of the professors at Hogwarts, Professor Moon. Someone learned through a Boggot, a shapeshifting creature, that his greatest fear was of Demiguise because they are small monsters who terrified him as a child. They’ve placed these statues throughout Hogwarts and Hogsmeade to get at him. When fall arrives at Hogwarts, Professor Moon reaches out to your character for your assistance and tells you about these statues in the quest The Cartaker’s Lunar Lament.

Related: How to unlock locked doors in Hogwarts Legacy

He shows you that the Demiguise Statues begin to glow at night, and you can take the moon they’re holding. When you take the moon, the statue disappears. He recruits you to find all of the moons throughout Hogwarts and Hogsmeade, and he’ll teach you how to use Alohomora, an unlocking spell that can get you through doors. He teaches you the basic unlocking spell for the quest, and then you can learn more difficult Alohomora unlocking spells by finding the rest of the Demiguise statues.

Screenshot by Gamepur

It’s important to note you can only go after these items if it is nighttime. If you find them during the day, take note of their location and wait for nighttime to roll around. You’ll be able to take their moon and bring them back to Professor Moon, assisting him in his ongoing fear.