What to do with Dreams in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’s Forgotten Saga

Dreams are the pinnacle reward you will earn in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’s Forgotten Saga. They are the final currency you receive when you reach the end of a run and are the highest reward you can earn while playing the game. This guide will cover what you can do with Dreams in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’s Forgotten Saga and their importance.

How to use Dreams in the Forgotten Saga

You will need to wake up from the Forgotten Saga and return to the real world to do anything with Dreams. They are the currency you can use at the Everold, the hut you initially opened in Ravensthorpe, to gain access to the Forgotten Saga. Here, you will speak with Everold, and you can grab any legendary items, cosmetics, and various resources he has for sale. This is where you can unlock the Death Jarl Mythical armor and the Bora Light Bow, Hel-Bone Shield, and Spita Atgeir weapon.

You must return to the Everold hut whenever you want to use Dreams. If you wish to acquire more Dreams, you must return as Odin to Niflheim and attempt another run in the Forgotten Saga. Each time you go further or complete a run, you will receive more Dreams based on your performance. If you’re ever looking to upgrade any new weapons or armor in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, the Forgotten Saga will be a more exciting way for you to obtain rare resources, such as Carbon, Nickel, and Tungsten ingots.