What to do with the Remembrance of the Omen King in Elden Ring

Upon defeating Elden Ring’s tough mid-game boss, Morgott, you’ll obtain the Remembrance of the Omen King. There are a few different ways you can use this item. For starters, you can consume it for a great number of Runes, which you can then use to level up or purchase items. However, you can also exchange it for some high-tier gear by speaking to Finger Reader Enia in Roundtable Hold.

By giving the Remembrance to Enia, you can get either Morgott’s Cursed Sword, or the Regal Omen Bairn consumable item. Morgott’s Cursed Sword is a curved greatsword that requires 14 Strength, 35 Dexterity, and 17 Arcane to wield. It scales well with Dexterity, but not so much with Arcane or Strength. It also causes blood loss buildup with every strike that connects with an enemy. In all, it’s an ideal weapon for Dexterity-focused builds.

Meanwhile, the Regal Omen Bairn is a reusable consumable item that sends a ton of wraiths towards your foes when used in combat. The item doesn’t have any attribute requirements; you just need to have the 50 FP necessary to use it. This item scales rather well with both Intelligence and Faith, making it an ideal tool for magic-based builds to have in their arsenals.