What to spend coins on in Angry Birds Journey

It becomes apparent early on in Angry Birds Journey that coins can be earned by the masses just by finishing a few levels. Better yet, completing certain goals and sections of the game will even gift you chests full of coins at no cost whatsoever. No matter, Journey never explains exactly what this currency can be spent on nor where you can go to use them. Thankfully, there are a few important items these coins can obtain for you later on in the game.

Although there isn’t a store, the first items you will be able to purchase are additional birds when in your current level, but you can only do this after you’ve already used up the set given to you. Once you’ve run out, the game will offer you a various amount of birds for 950 coins. Though, there will be times when Journey will give you the option to watch an entire ad in exchange for free birds.

Once you’ve completed level 39 of Chapter 1, the coins can also used to buy more booster effects. As you’ll be given just three of each booster effect when they’re first unlocked, you can purchase another set of three for an additional 1500 coins. This can be done simply by clicking on the “+” symbol over whichever effect you’ve run out of. However, it may be wiser to save your coins in this instance, as opening Star Chests will also grant you more of each effect.

Related: All bird types and abilities in Angry Birds Journey