What to spend your gems on in Yu-Gi-Oh Master Duel

Yu-Gi-Oh Master Duel has only been around for about three months and has already surpassed 20 million downloads. Currently, you can play a limited-time event using only normal and rare rarity cards. With 1000s of gems up for grabs, it can be a bit dizzying to try and figure out what to spend your gems on. Thankfully, the game’s calendar is about to converge, and in this post, we’ll give you strategies on how to spend your gems both today and in the near future.

By far, the most critical thing you need to save your gems for is the Duel Pass. While we don’t have any official confirmation, we can assume that because the first Duel Pass was 600 gems, the new pass launching on April 3rd will also be 600 gems. If you manage to reach level 100, not only will you earn your 600 gems back, but you will also acquire very valuable crafting credits for all four different rarities to help you craft specific cards you still don’t own.

The next way you should look to spend your gems is by buying card packs. The card pack rules are very simple: a 10 pack is 1000 gems. Opening a 10 pack guarantees that you get not only 80 cards, but that at least one of them is Super Rare Rank. If no cards in your 10 pack are Ultra Rare, then the next time you buy that specific pack you will get an Ultra Rare. When you open up packs, you will have the opportunity to find Secret Packs which then become available for 24 hours. My suggestion is to not pull until you have 3000 gems, 1000 to start seeing Secret Packs, then 2000 more to double pull on the Secret Pack you want the most.

In my opinion, you should be holding your gems until April 3, but if you feel the need to pull today, I would go with the Revival of Legends banner as that contains a Blue-Eyes White Dragon, which can help you find Secret Packs that feature other dragons.

Other purely cosmetic items exist but I wouldn’t buy those unless you are insistent on owning everything in the game. While reasonable prices exist for profile icons at only 50 gems, other things like board skins cost 600 themselves. That’s far too expensive when it only covers your half of the board in PVP.