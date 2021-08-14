What we know about the Caves and Cliffs Update Part Two in Minecraft

Because of the global pandemic, Minecraft’s Caves and Cliffs update, originally supposed to be one giant content drop, was split into two smaller updates released at separate times. We already have seen part one of the content, with goats, candles, and much other stuff coming in. While we wait for part two to come out, we will anticipate the new things on the way. Here is what we know about Minecraft’s Caves and Cliffs Update Part Two.

Release date

As of this writing, the second Caves and Cliffs update is set to release at some point during the holiday season in 2021. We will update this post when we have a more grounded release. In the meantime, you can play the early version of the upcoming update.

Features

These are the known features set to make their debut in Caves and Cliffs Part Two.

New biomes

Caves

As you might expect from the update’s name, caves are receiving a big update with new incoming biomes. They are:

Cheese, Spaghetti, and Noodle Caves- these are more minor inclusions that will generate caves with more holes in them or be long and skinny like noodles. Spaghetti Caves are longer than Noodle Caves, but Noodle Caves have more curves to them.

Lush Caves- caves filled with vegetation growing all over. All of the new plant life introduced in the part one update will natively grow here when part two comes out.

Dripstone Caves- Like Lush Caves’ plants, Dripstone is technically already in Minecraft as of Caves and Cliffs Part One but does not generate naturally in Survival worlds. As you might expect, these caves will have Dripstone growing from the floors and ceilings.

Deep Dark- These caves will generate underneath the zero Y coordinate. There will be a lot of loot here, but the Warden mob will also spawn here with the Warden’s Cabin and Sculk Blocks.

Mountains

We covered the caves, so now it’s time to look at the mountain cliffs changing in the new update.

Mountain Meadow- a low region where lots of plants besides trees will grow. Sweet berries, cornflowers, and dandelions will appear here.

Mountain Grove- a snowy area on the side of a mountain. Rabbits will spawn here among the spruce trees and ice.

Snowy Slopes- areas of mountains reaching up to the peak that will be covered in snow, snow blocks, and powder snow. Goats and rabbits will spawn here.

Lofty Peaks- One of the tallest mountain biomes that can generate. Will appear near dark and birch forests and be covered in snow.

Snow Capped Peaks- Like Lofty Peaks, these are very tall mountains that will spawn near taigas and snowy tundras.

Stony Peaks- One of the tallest mountains again, these will spawn near deserts, savannas, badlands, and jungles. As opposed to the other two, no snow will be here, instead being covered in stone and gravel.

Warden

As mentioned in the Deep Dark section above, the Warden is a new mob making its way to Minecraft. Wardens are blind and will instead react to sounds in their environment. If it senses something, it will go to that area to attack whatever it heard. The whole point of the Warden is to scare anyone digging in lower elevations of the world. It does so much damage it can kill you in two hits if you are wearing full Netherite Armor. Avoid it at all costs.

Sculk Blocks

Dark blocks that will give off a slight glow. They are meant to be decorative and can be found in the Deep Dark.

Ore Veins

Rare long strains of ores and rocks. You can gather much more resources from these than traditional clumps of ores elsewhere in the world.

Height adjustments

Minecraft worlds are larger, with the ceiling being raised and the floor being lowered to account for the new peaks and deep cave additions.

Mob spawning adjustments

Mobs only spawn in complete darkness. If there is any light source, hostile mobs like Zombies and Spiders will not appear now.