What’s in the Cookie Run Kingdom 3.24 update? Details on Caramel Arrow Cookie and more

Another update is coming to Cookie Run Kingdom, the popular and adorable mobile game where you take control of an army of cookies to fight against evil. The game will be receiving two pieces of content in this update.

New Cookie: Caramel Arrow Cookie

Caramel Arrow Cookie is a ranged unit that is prioritized to the front, a unique position as every other ranged cookie has a default position of being in the rear. While we aren’t sure what her skill is at this time, from the trailer that Devsisters put out, we can infer that she jumps to the line and fires multiple, large projectiles that fire through enemies.

Her English voice is provided by Dani Chambers. Chambers is known for her roles in many anime shows, such as the protagonist Chise Hatori in The Ancient Magus’ Bride, Nowa in My Dress-Up Darling, and Kokoro Hasegawa in Smile at the Runway.

Story Content: Episode 14

The last bit of content coming to the game is the addition of new story content in the form of Episode 14. In the previous chapter, Ginger Brave and his friends journey to the Dark Cacao Kingdom, located in a dark and snowy land. It’s here that they learn that the king, Dark Cacao Cookie, is being manipulated by Affogato Cookie and won’t help his people in need. At the end of the last story chapter, they were able to defeat the scary Living Licorice Abyss but not before it destroyed the Great Wall, putting the people and the land in danger.