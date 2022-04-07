What’s in the Hello Neighbor 2 Deluxe Edition?

The townsfolk have many secrets to hide, but the publisher of Hello Neighbor 2 tinyBuild has been straightforward about what’s included in the game’s Deluxe Edition. Here’s what to expect from the package and a certain advantage of purchasing it.

The Deluxe Edition is now available to preorder on Steam, Epic Games Store, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and the Xbox Series X/S. It includes the following three DLC packages that are available on the game’s first day of availability on December 1.

The Hello-copter This DLC includes a remote-controlled drone that can fly over the town of Raven Brook. You have the ability to use a camera and a grappling hook while you use it. tinyBuild says that you’ll be able to “discover new solutions to old puzzles and experience previously unreachable heights” with this DLC.

Late Fees A DLC level that’s is set in a library where you have to avoid the leer of the librarian. She won’t let you in the restricted section, but like the first Harry Potter film, the book you need to find holds secrets that need to be answered

Back to School In this additional level, you’re trying to search for answers about children missing in an abandoned schoolhouse. You’ll need to investigate the caretaker and figure out what’s he’s hiding. You’ll need to be careful of him and his watch dogs, however, so you’ll need to sneak like your life depends on it.



When you preorder the Deluxe Edition, you’ll also gain five days of early access from those who buy the regular version of Hello Neighbor 2.

If you plan to preorder the game today on any of its available platforms, you can play the game’s beta right now. Otherwise, you’ll have to wait.