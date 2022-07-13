What’s included in Bayonetta 3 Trinity Masquerade Edition? Answered

After revealing that Bayonetta 3 will release on October 28, Nintendo announced that a special edition of the game called the Trinity Masquerade Edition will launch on the same day. Along with a physical copy of the game itself, the collection will include a bundle of extra features for collectors and fans of the series alike. Here’s what Bayonetta 3 the Trinity Masquerade Edition includes.

Bayonetta 3 Trinity Masquerade Edition contents

Image via Nintendo

Art is the biggest draw of this special edition. For lovers of Bayonetta’s new design and costume, the Trinity Masquerade Editions’s biggest draw is the 200-page artbook, featuring both early concept art and current promotional material. Also included are three separate game case sleeves which, when removed from the case and positioned next to one another, create a much larger, panoramic scene. The pre-orders for this edition will be available soon.

Fans of the series who are disinterested in artistic collector’s pieces have something else to celebrate with this announcement. Following the Bayonetta 3 news, Nintendo also revealed that a physical Switch port of the original Bayonetta will be hitting store shelves in September; the title was previously download-only on the eShop or included with physical copies of Bayonetta 2 on Switch. This release will not come with the Trinity Masquerade Edition. Still, the game case sleeves that come with the Trinity Masquerade Edition will be coveted by anyone who ends up owning all three games physically.