What’s the Enhancement Progression Calculator Tool in Genshin Impact?

The Enhancement Progression Calculator Tool is a new feature in Genshin Impact that allows you to easily calculate what materials you need to ascend your characters. The new tool is actually not located in-game, but on miHoYo’s social media website, HoYolab.

To access the tool, you can follow a link provided in-game to easily reach and bookmark the page. The link can be found by entering the Paimon menu, then hitting “Notices” on the left side of the screen. You should see a notice that says “The Enhancement Progression Calculator Tool is now online!”

Scroll down a bit to reach the link, “Check It Out Here!” When you click the link, it will bring you to hoYolab where you can then use the tool.

You can use the website to easily access information about materials you need to ascend characters and weapons. The tool also will tell you how much Mora and Artifact XP you need to level up an artifact.

How to use the Enhancement Progression Tool

For characters, hit the characters tab. You can search for a character by inputting the character’s name or narrowing down your results with filters. (For example, you can list all Pyro units only, and narrow it down even further by weapon type.)

Click on the desired character, like Yoimiya. You can see how many resources you will need to level up a character to a certain level. For example, from Level 1 to 90. (You can adjust these values on the website.) You can also see how many resources you need to level up your primary talents.

Scroll down, and you’ll see the results.

This works the same way with weapons and artifacts. Simply input the desired weapon/artifact, and the desired level you wish to reach. You can easily figure out how much resources you need to ascend a certain character or item this way.

Now, you can use this tool to its greatest potential. You should save plenty of time now figuring out what materials you need exactly to level up a certain character.