When can you pre-load Destiny 2 The Witch Queen expansion?

The upcoming Destiny 2 The Witch Queen expansion has nearly arrived, releasing on February 22. Already, fans are eagerly awaiting the moment they can pit their new powers and crafted weapons against Savathûn’s forces and the fearsome Hive Knights embued with Light, twisted powers used by the Guardians. With so many eagerly awaiting the upcoming expansion, you’ll want to make sure you prepare for the heavy queue time and pre-load the game. This guide details when you can pre-load Destiny 2 The Witch Queen and how long the servers will be down.

Developers Bungie shared the pre-load and downtime schedule for The Witch Queen well ahead of time in a quick blog post close to the bottom. The team breaks down how long the servers are expected to be offline, when players can begin pre-loading the game, and when the servers will return. The servers will go offline starting on February 21 at 7 PM PT, and you can begin pre-loading for The Witch Queen a few hours after that at 9 PM. The servers will return the next day, on February 22, at 9 AM PT, and the scheduled maintenance should be finished up at 11 AM.

February 21, 7 PM PST (0300 UTC): Destiny 2 is brought offline.

February 21, 9 PM (0500 UTC): Pre-load for Hotfix 4.0.0.1 will be available on all platforms.

February 22, 9 AM (1700 UTC): Destiny 2 will be brought back online. Hotfix 4.0.0.1 will be playable on all platforms and regions.

February 22, 11 AM (1900 UTC): Destiny 2 maintenance is scheduled to complete.

If you’re playing Destiny 2 on a PlayStation 4, though, you’ll need to download the PlayStation 4 compatibility packs before The Witch Queen is available. You’ll be able to do this after The Witch Queen pre-load has finished downloading while the servers are still offline.

February 22 will be a massive day, with already one million pre-orders on the upcoming Destiny 2 expansion. Hopefully, the servers are prepared for the many people set to jump in on day one. Make sure to pre-load your Destiny 2 application as soon as you can to prepare for it properly.