When can you preload Horizon: Forbidden West?

Horizon: Forbidden West officially launches on February 18, 2022. However, thanks to the work of PlayStation Game Size on Twitter, we now know the size of the files that you’ll need to download for the game, as well as the date from which you’ll be able to preload it.

One week early

You can preload Horizon: Forbidden West from February 11, one week before the game’s official release date. The file size is set to be 90.350 GB. However, this is without a day one patch. Therefore, it’s likely that the final file size of the game will be slightly larger, or you’ll need some additional space to download the day one update at the very least.

You’ll be able to preload Horizon: Forbidden West if you’re preordered the game on the PlayStation Store. If you’ve ordered a physical copy, then you’ll have to wait for it to arrive before you can play. Even then, you may need to download the day one patch before the game will start, depending on the online restrictions developer Guerrilla Games puts in place.

Horizon: Forbidden West is one of the first major games in 2022, just after Dying Light 2 Stay Human. However, it’s the first PS5 exclusive of the year, and as a sequel to what many thought was a pretty fantastic game, it has some big shoes to fill.