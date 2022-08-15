When do weekly missions reset in Tower of Fantasy? Answered

Weekly missions are one of the most consistent sources of upgrade and progression materials in Tower of Fantasy, and you’ll spend plenty of time in-game completing all the tasks to earn everything available. Most missions are simple enough to complete and can be done in a few minutes or so depending on how strong your build is, and tasks will only come from content you’ve unlocked, so there’s no barrier to completion. Once you’ve finished everything, the time comes to wait for everything to reset. This guide details exactly when you can expect weekly reset in Tower of Fantasy

Monday is reset time

Both daily and weekly mission reset times are at 5:10 AM EST, with weekly reset occurring every Monday morning. Every week you’ll need to acrue 900 Weekly Activity points to receive every reward, and there are no awards for exceeding that value. If you get everything one week and manage 1,000 points, the only thing you’ll walk away with in addition is a sense of satisfaction.

What weekly missions reward

Every weekly task awards two core materials: Activity progress and a small amount of upgrade materials or currency. That material might be a Type I chip for unlocking password chest I, Gold, an armor box, or some other small minor item.

Your main focus with weekly missions is the various reward milestones.

150 Weekly Activity : Two random augment kit I, 800 Season Pass points, one Type III chip, one Joint supply chip

: Two random augment kit I, 800 Season Pass points, one Type III chip, one Joint supply chip 300 Weekly Activity : 850 Season Pass points, 100 Dark Crystals, one Type II chip

: 850 Season Pass points, 100 Dark Crystals, one Type II chip 450 Weekly Activity : Two random augment kit I, 900 Season Pass points, one Type III chip, one Joint supply chip

: Two random augment kit I, 900 Season Pass points, one Type III chip, one Joint supply chip 600 Weekly Activity : 900 Season Pass points, 100 Dark Crystals, one Type II chip

: 900 Season Pass points, 100 Dark Crystals, one Type II chip 750 Weekly Activity : Two random augment kit I, 900 Season Pass points, one Type III chip, one Joint supply chip

: Two random augment kit I, 900 Season Pass points, one Type III chip, one Joint supply chip 9 00 Weekly Activity : 900 Season Pass points, 150 Dark Crystals, one Type II chip

While weekly missions won’t net you tons of Standard and Limited Banner pulls, they are an excellent way to supplement the day-to-day grind in Tower of Fantasy and give you something to do regardless of how much you decide to pay and play.