When does Apex Legends Season 11 end?

With the new entry in Apex Legends’ Story From the Outlands series, titled Judgment, recently popping up on Twitter, fans have learned plenty of new details about the upcoming Season 12: Defiance. The update will bring balance changes, a new game mode called Control, and biggest of all, the introduction of Mad Maggie as the game’s newest Legend. And with the new season just around the corner, players are wondering how much longer they have to keep playing Season 11 before it’s gone for good.

Those worried there might be a lengthy break between seasons can rest assured that the wait will not be long. As has been the case with nearly every new season since Apex launched, Season 11 will be ending the same day the new season is slated to begin, February 8. Though it’s possible there will be a brief delay on the day the update appears, this off-season appears like it will be practically nonexistent.

For more information about Season 12, fans can look forward to Defiance’s official release trailer, which promises even more details on the upcoming changes, specifically the new Control mode.The trailer is scheduled to premier on January 27.

Related: What does the Apex Legends Bloodhound Edition give you?