When does co-op unlock in Dying Light 2 Stay Human?

Like a zombie eating brains, co-op multiplayer should be a part of every gamer’s diet, and Dying Light 2 Stay Human has this feature. You can unlock it early on in the game after the game has taught you a few things. Here’s when you can officially join up with your mates and have a great time.

At the beginning of Dying Light 2 Stay Human, there is an entirely single-player portion that teaches you how to play the game and introduces you to the post-apocalyptic world. You’ll need to finish the Prologue to unlock co-op in the game. Depending on your playstyle, this will take 1-2 hours to complete. The good thing is that co-op won’t be locked at all, as you can play all the way up to the epilogue with your friends and family.

How to play co-op in Dying Light 2

Screenshot by Gamepur

To start hosting a game with your pals, press the “Options” or “Start” button and select “Online Menu.” From there, you can invite your friends, find games, or select “Quick Join.” You can also alter your online options. From here, you can turn voice chat on or off, alter the volume of the voice chat, select your game type, or turn Call For Help on or off.

If you’re a stickler for the storyline of Dying Light 2 Stay Human, you may not want to activate co-op. The party will decide on narrative choices to a vote, so it may be best to go single-player if you want to decide larger aspects of the story yourself.